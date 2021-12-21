Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 156 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 158 ($2.09). 486,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,219,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.11).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 205 ($2.71) to GBX 200 ($2.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Helios Towers to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.51) to GBX 160 ($2.11) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 224 ($2.96) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.80 ($2.69).

The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 159.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.97.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

