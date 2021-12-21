RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Stock Price Down 1%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.80. 210,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 186,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 145,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 118,288 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,569,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 26,071,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,808 shares during the last quarter.

