Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,971. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,463 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,616,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 242,725 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 169,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 104,832 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 51,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ituran Location and Control (ITRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.