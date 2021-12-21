Oxen (OXEN) Reaches Market Cap of $36.55 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. Oxen has a total market cap of $36.55 million and $151,315.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,538.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.30 or 0.08303274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.00317193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.64 or 0.00901627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00072751 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.33 or 0.00404475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00255724 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,393,266 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OXENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.