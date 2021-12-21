Noir (NOR) Price Reaches $0.0127 on Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Noir has a market capitalization of $258,677.23 and $523.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Noir has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.66 or 0.00243508 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018014 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.99 or 0.00494569 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00072120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,439,999 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.