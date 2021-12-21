MoonSwap (MOON) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $135,807.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00317116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 33,094,207 coins and its circulating supply is 33,073,902 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

