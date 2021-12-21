TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Shares of TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT) dropped 11.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). Approximately 23,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 542% from the average daily volume of 3,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.08 ($0.09).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.76. The company has a market cap of £1.96 million and a P/E ratio of 1.55.

TMT Investments Company Profile (LON:TMT)

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

