Emmerson (LON:EML) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08). Approximately 4,074,378 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,158,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.05 ($0.08).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Emmerson alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.06. The stock has a market cap of £55.82 million and a PE ratio of -20.33.

In related news, insider Rupert Joy purchased 150,000 shares of Emmerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,890.61). Also, insider Hayden Locke purchased 303,926 shares of Emmerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £21,274.82 ($28,107.83).

Emmerson Company Profile (LON:EML)

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.