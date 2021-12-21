Energean (LON:ENOG) Shares Down 2.4%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 837 ($11.06) and last traded at GBX 852 ($11.26). Approximately 73,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 229,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 873 ($11.53).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENOG shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Energean from GBX 1,250 ($16.51) to GBX 1,180 ($15.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.85) price objective on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.85) price objective on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Energean alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 894.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 787.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.