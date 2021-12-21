BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $1.57

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003240 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $1.41 million and $305,835.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,857.12 or 0.98595735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00031101 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.39 or 0.01125676 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 896,284 coins and its circulating supply is 895,496 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

