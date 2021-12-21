Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 354,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 404,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

LGD has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$279.97 million and a PE ratio of -9.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other news, Director Robert Pease sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 983,583 shares in the company, valued at C$1,268,822.07.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

