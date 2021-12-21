General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Trading Down 7.9%

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN)’s stock price was down 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 165,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 235,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get General Cannabis alerts:

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. General Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 184.83% and a negative net margin of 101.48%.

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for General Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.