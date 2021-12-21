v.systems Market Capitalization Reaches $48.42 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. v.systems has a market capitalization of $48.42 million and $3.01 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,368,178,563 coins and its circulating supply is 2,444,570,099 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

