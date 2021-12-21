yAxis (YAXIS) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002634 BTC on exchanges. yAxis has a market cap of $1.20 million and $95,219.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00050849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.17 or 0.08257731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,624.77 or 0.99829226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00072875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io

yAxis Coin Trading

