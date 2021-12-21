Primecoin (XPM) Trading Up 139.2% Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 139.2% higher against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and approximately $434,687.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 2,632.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1,213,265,171.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,913,156 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.