Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) to Hold

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.89.

Shares of GAU stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.67. 1,003,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,135. The company has a market capitalization of $149.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 826,807 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Galiano Gold by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 457,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

