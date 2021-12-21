Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $464,688.21 and $61.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.08 or 0.00014703 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051046 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.42 or 0.08304808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,009.22 or 0.99666394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00073260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00046527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002598 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WCKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.