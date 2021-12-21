CPChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $393,479.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CPChain has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $393,479.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.55 or 0.00268942 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008662 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00017006 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000142 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

