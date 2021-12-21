Brokerages Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,792 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,108 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,592,000 after acquiring an additional 960,202 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BDN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.