Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Summit Insights

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by research analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

MU traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.03. 20,505,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,428,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.28. The company has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

