Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Acquires $19,622,960.00 in Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 2,761,748 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,478,156.48.

NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,901,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.17, a P/E/G ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

PRPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

