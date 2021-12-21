John Tomovcsik Sells 23,716 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,263. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 90,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $3,617,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.