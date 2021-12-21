Kr Sridhar Sells 10,524 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $219,868.80.

BE traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,317,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,484. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 3.69.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

