Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director S P. Iv Johnson Sells 1,200 Shares

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Callon Petroleum stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.83. 1,993,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,717. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.82. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 665.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 57,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $271,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 50.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $2,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.11.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

