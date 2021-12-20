ZKSwap Hits Market Cap of $75.08 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. ZKSwap has a market cap of $75.08 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00051029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.89 or 0.08290863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,465.34 or 0.99959140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZKSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.