Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to report $232.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.50 million and the highest is $232.78 million. Knowles posted sales of $243.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $866.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $866.30 million to $866.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $925.80 million, with estimates ranging from $921.60 million to $930.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of KN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.01. 1,360,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,196. Knowles has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $770,261.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,343 shares of company stock worth $7,257,370. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

