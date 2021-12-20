Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $216,892.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.62 or 0.00321418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

