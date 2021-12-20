GYEN Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $24.00 million and $1.33 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00051029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.89 or 0.08290863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,465.34 or 0.99959140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

