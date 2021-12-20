Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to announce $124.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.90 million and the highest is $124.21 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $1.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,071.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $406.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.60 million to $406.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $948.40 million, with estimates ranging from $580.19 million to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,283 shares of company stock worth $3,961,172 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $2.76 on Monday, reaching $51.16. 2,661,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,999. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.