CyberVein (CVT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $171,202.00

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. CyberVein has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $171,202.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One CyberVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services. CVT is the native utility token that is used for: Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model. “

CyberVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CVTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.