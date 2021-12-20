Novacoin Price Hits $0.24 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Novacoin has a market cap of $566,940.80 and approximately $820.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,750.81 or 0.99432959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00046308 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00031374 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $530.66 or 0.01128650 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.