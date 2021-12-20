$732.33 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to post sales of $732.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $703.40 million and the highest is $759.60 million. Green Plains reported sales of $478.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,575 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,267,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GPRE traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 833,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,513. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

