Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Brokerages expect that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will announce sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $400,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $199.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $199.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Shares of PRTA stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.41. 400,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,459. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $57.77. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.23. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,519 shares of company stock worth $4,375,810. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,517,000 after buying an additional 87,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prothena by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,499,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prothena by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after buying an additional 109,420 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

