$21.53 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Dec 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will post sales of $21.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.75 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $20.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $88.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.54 million to $90.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $95.10 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $101.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

PFLT stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.23. 438,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,509. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $476.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.96. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

