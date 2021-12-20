DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DNB Bank ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Shares of DNBBY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 96,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,591. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.44.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.