Analysts Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.27 Million

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report $91.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.30 million and the lowest is $91.24 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $115.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $394.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.40 million to $396.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $363.15 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $364.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of HALL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 121,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

