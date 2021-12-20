Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $361.26 Million

Equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will announce sales of $361.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $358.26 million and the highest is $366.40 million. Globant posted sales of $232.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam bought a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLOB traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.38. 420,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,595. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.93 and its 200-day moving average is $275.02. Globant has a twelve month low of $188.67 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.