Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.06

Shares of Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 3366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

