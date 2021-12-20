$971.01 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to announce sales of $971.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $964.11 million to $975.00 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $498.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,623,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,286. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.