$362.61 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will post sales of $362.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360.55 million and the highest is $364.50 million. Vonage posted sales of $323.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Vonage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,518,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,566. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vonage by 10.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,245,000 after buying an additional 340,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vonage by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,145,000 after buying an additional 182,619 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vonage by 12.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

