Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.02 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will report sales of $104.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.60 million. Quantum reported sales of $98.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $394.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $432.46 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $440.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 351,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,026. Quantum has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.21.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $45,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,966 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Quantum by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,269,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,599 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,574,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after buying an additional 663,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 281,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 268,748 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

