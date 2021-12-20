Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Brokerages expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to report sales of $610,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160,000.00 and the highest is $1.06 million. Gevo posted sales of $530,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $1.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 32,540 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 587.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 92,192 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Gevo by 35.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 17,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Gevo in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.78. 7,957,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,560,043. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

