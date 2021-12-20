NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

NKE traded down $4.38 on Monday, hitting $156.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,377,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Get NIKE alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.