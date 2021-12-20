eBoost Trading 16.8% Higher This Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $2.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.00320607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000080 BTC.

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

