Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $306.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report sales of $306.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.20 million to $308.40 million. Green Dot reported sales of $274.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE GDOT traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $34.20. 559,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,348. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,276 shares of company stock valued at $25,927,525 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at $24,967,000. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 44.3% during the second quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 455,267 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 108.9% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,453,000 after purchasing an additional 338,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 31.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,219,000 after purchasing an additional 300,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 48.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,788,000 after purchasing an additional 264,032 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.