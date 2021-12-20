Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.57 Million

Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report $81.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.07 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $91.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $351.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $339.09 million to $364.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $374.47 million, with estimates ranging from $311.79 million to $418.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The business had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,129.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $287,860.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,595 shares of company stock valued at $622,061 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 146,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 29,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded up $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.50. 671,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,275. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.67.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

