McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will announce sales of $6.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.13 billion and the lowest is $5.90 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $5.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $23.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.86 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.95 billion to $25.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.73. 2,823,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,462. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $266.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.