Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to report $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 billion and the lowest is $3.65 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $15.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $15.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 103.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $923,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $296.38. The company had a trading volume of 700,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,080. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $247.41 and a 12-month high of $334.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

