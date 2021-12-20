Westbury Bancorp (WBBW) & Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS: WBBW) is one of 320 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Westbury Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 24.06% N/A N/A Westbury Bancorp Competitors 28.83% 12.43% 1.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $38.78 million $9.53 million 8.45 Westbury Bancorp Competitors $1.21 billion $218.31 million 11.88

Westbury Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Westbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Westbury Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Westbury Bancorp Competitors 2150 8942 7243 510 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 15.18%. Given Westbury Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westbury Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Westbury Bancorp peers beat Westbury Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans. The was founded on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Bend, WI.

