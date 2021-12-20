-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Shares of PRCH stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.05. 1,185,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,253. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $96,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,410. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 374.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 33,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 218.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 170,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

